A luxury lodge Shania Twain and her ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange bought in New Zealand has had extra rooms added to open it to holidaymakers.

The Mahu Whenua complex, now solely owned by record producer Lange, was previously only available for private hire - at $15,500 a night.

But now four suites have been built in the grounds with couples in mind. Rates for the cosy bungalow cottages are $1850, the Daily Mail reports.

Accommodation includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, morning and afternoon teas, pre-dinner canapes, refreshments and picnics, as well as premium wine and beverages.

The four suites sleep up to two people and have king beds and en suite bathrooms.

All rooms have flatscreen TVs and Wi-Fi but the sweeping views of the surrounding landscape should be enough to keep guests entertained.

Photographs of the cottage bedrooms show large windows, making the most of the magnificent views. All guests have access to a communal building, with open fireplaces, a large open living area and a fully equipped farmhouse kitchen.

All of the structures include exposed brickwork and chunky ceiling beams.

Neutral-coloured furnishings finish the rooms.

On-site facilities include a helipad, stables, games room, swimming pool and a spa.

For guests with a sense of adventure, a range of activities can be arranged including rock climbing, heli-skiing, horse riding and hunting.

Lange and Twain bought most of the land at Mahu Whenua in 2004 for $21.5 million.

Lange now owns it all but rarely visits and leaves the day-to-day running to a management team.

Paul Carberry, founder of travel company New Zealand In Depth, says the new suites at Mahu Whenua are a much-welcome addition.

He continued: "Although Mahu Whenua first opened its doors in 2016 it was only available on an exclusive basis.

"This new chapter in the lodge's history has now made it possible for couples and small groups to also enjoy what has to be one of New Zealand's leading luxury properties without having to book the entire lodge on an exclusive basis."

The land is also home to four high-country sheep stations - Motatapu, Mt Soho, Glencoe and Coronet Peak - which, combined, stretch from Glendhu Bay in Wanaka all the way to Arrowtown in Queenstown.

Mahu Whenua in Maori means "healing the land", and since 2008, 1.5 million native trees have been planted and Lange also gifted 90 per cent of the land to Queen Elizabeth Trust to ensure its ongoing protection.

Continuing on the eco theme, the properties are entirely run on solar power and there is an on-site water supply.

Guests can join estate manager Huntly McGregor on a two-hour tour of the property to see the conservation in action and taste fresh honey from the property's bee hives as they go.

To access Mahu Whenua, guests can take a 10-minute helicopter flight from Queenstown, or a scenic 20-minute drive from central Wanaka.