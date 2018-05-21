Spark and Sky TV have reportedly partnered on a sports deal which could see the telco offer Fan Pass to its customers.

Fan Pass provides monthly online access to Sky Sport channels one to four as well as highlights on demand.

This would add to the company's moves into the sports content space.

Spark and TVNZ surprised the industry last month, announcing they had wrested the Rugby World Cup rights from former holder Sky.

The deal means TVNZ will screen seven Rugby World Cup matches live – including the tournament's opening match and the final – the same number offered free-to-air in 2015.

A yet-to-be-confirmed number of delayed matches will also screen.

Spark has reportedly been extending the move into the sports viewing market with the potential acquisition of rights to the English Premier League.

The Herald understands Spark is close to securing the rights to EPL football, from the start of the 2019-2020 season, for three years.

This would means football fans who wanted to follow the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chris Wood's Burnley, may have to sign up to Spark's service from next year.

Spark has previously screened the EPL. In December 2014, they formed a joint venture with Coliseum — Lightbox Sports — and hosted EPL coverage.

That ended when rights for 2016-2019 were secured by beIN sports, a subsidiary of the Al Jazeera network.

The experience in overseas markets shows that telecommunications companies often become big players in sports content.

In Britain, BT Sport has broadcast some EPL games since 2012, and their coverage has grown significantly.

Optus has the broadcast rights in the Australian market, after a US$150 million ($218m) bid in 2015 took them off Foxtel.

When contacted by the Herald a Spark spokesperson said "they couldn't comment on speculation or any potential negotiations".

Sky TV also declined to comment.