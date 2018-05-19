Hundreds of passengers have been delayed after a security breach at Auckland Airport this morning.

A spokesperson for the Airport said there had been an incident at the domestic terminal resulting in passengers having to be rescreened.

"We had a security breach which has been dealt with, and the screening process has been restarted."

He said everything was back to normal but could not comment on what had caused the breach.

It wasn't clear how many people had been affected.

A passenger at the airport said there had been an announcement saying the descreening was necessary to comply with aviation security.

"Everyone was sent out of the lounge and gates and back through security but it looks like it's clearing now."

She said her flight had been delayed as well as some others.