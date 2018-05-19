HOUSTON (AP) — An emergency management official says nearly two dozen people suffered non-life threatening injuries in an explosion and a fire at a chemical plant near Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management Lt. John Krueger says a valve exploded Saturday at Kurary America Eval, causing burns similar to a severe sunburn, and other injuries.

The plant's address is Pasadena, but is located in an unincorporated area between the Houston suburbs.

Krueger said all workers are accounted for and no chemicals were released.

Initial injury estimates ranged from six to more than 20. Krueger said that's the result of an initial count before a "true count" of injuries was completed.

Kuraray America Eval says in a news release that it's cooperating with investigators.

A Kurary spokeswoman did not immediately return phone messages seeking further information.