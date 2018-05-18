NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street as technology companies and banks move lower.

Chipmaker Intel lost 1.3 percent early Friday and Alphabet, Google's parent company, fell 1.1 percent. State Street Financial gave up 1 percent.

Campbell Soup plunged 10.9 percent after announcing that its CEO, Denise Morrison, was retiring effectively immediately.

The S&P 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,716.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,731. The Nasdaq composite dipped 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,367.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.08 percent.