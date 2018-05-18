Plans are being made to build a new $100 million retirement village in Havelock North - and residents will get a say on who to name it after.

Ryman Healthcare announced the plans for the new village on Te Aute Rd today and company chief development officer Andrew Mitchell said not only would the retirement village meet a growing demand, it would also bring 100 long-term jobs to the town.

"Because of its great climate Havelock North has long been a haven for people to retire to," Mitchell said.

"There is a real shortage of retirement care options in the area, and we think residents will like the concept of a Ryman-style village in the area offering a continuum of care.''

Ryman plans to build the village on the six-hectare site with independent living apartments and townhouses, assisted living apartments, and an aged care centre. It would also include resort-style amenities including an indoor pool, hair and beauty salons, a bowling green, and a movie theatre.

"The site has fantastic views of Te Mata Peak and is only five minutes from Havelock North. We're delighted to have secured it – we had been looking in the area for some time but were waiting for the right opportunity.''

The new village will free up local houses for sale, create more than 100 long-term jobs and inject about $10m a year into the local economy.

It will be Ryman's second in the bay. Princess Alexandra is home to more than 250 residents.

Mr Mitchell said Ryman would consult Havelock North residents before submitting plans for the village.

"We want to build an amenity that everyone in the area can be proud of so we will be talking to anyone interested in our plans before we develop them further.''

Ryman chief sales and marketing officer Debbie McClure said the company would like to hear from anyone with any naming suggestions for the village.

Ryman names all its villages after significant people. Other villages include Princess Alexandra, Kiri Te Kanawa in Gisborne and Edmund Hillary in Auckland.

McClure said there was nothing like local knowledge.

"We've found over the years that the best suggestions come from the people who know the place well. We'd love to hear any suggestions there are out there. We'd love to name it in honour of a significant Hawke's Bay local who everyone can identify with.''