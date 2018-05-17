Treasury's halving of KiwiBuild financial forecast outlook has left the Opposition and industry leaders disappointed but unsurprised.

Judith Collins, Opposition Housing spokesperson, said the forecast halving from $5 billion in the next five years to $2.5b was a huge disappointment but she was not surprised and the scheme was a dud before it really got off the ground.

"This is a significant backdown and the Government should come out and admit it's already a failure," she said this afternoon.

Treasury said bottlenecks in the booming construction sector resulted in it halving its forecast rate of progress on KiwiBuild, from $5b over five years before Christmas to just $2.5b over the five years.

The new forecast makes assumptions about how much extra activity the KiwiBuild scheme will induce and about the impact of government policies to alleviate construction sector constraints.

David Whitburn, a residential developer and investor and former Auckland Property Investors Association president, said even going at half-speed, KiwiBuild could exacerbate issues in the industry and add to the construction and housing sector woes.

"This shows broken promises," he said reacting to the Treasury forecast. "We need to get more housing but we need to balance the private sector's needs. KiwiBuild could actually fuel house price and construction inflation. The Government's seen the problem and said 'let's throw money at it' but it could have the opposite to the intended consequences," Whitburn said, citing statements from National leader Simon Bridges.

Whitburn said Budget 2018 was "a little bit of a miss because KiwiBuild is deeply flawed."

He was disappointed the Budget did not address the critical skills shortage in the construction sector, which he said would leave New Zealand continuing to import builders and other tradespeople from Asia, England and India.

The head of an organisation with multi-billion investments in commercial, retail and industrial property gave guarded approval of Budget 2018 but said he was not surprised by Treasury's major downgrade of the Government's ambitious KiwiBuild scheme.

"I'm rating it a cautious hit," said Property Council chief executive Connal Townsend of the Budget. "From a fiscal point of view, it's beautifully balanced but in terms of economics and the view of our nation - we will just have to wait and see."

He supported funding for research and development and the KiwiBuild national house-building programme to provide 100,000 residences.

"But there's nothing in the Budget for high-growth areas outside Auckland and that's a notable absence," he said.

Lack of detail on the new Urban Development Authority which Housing Minister Phil Twyford has promised and the big KiwiBuild downgrade were disappointments, Townsend said.