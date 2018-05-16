Briscoe Group will reimburse staff who cashed up at the end of the day but didn't get paid for the time, something managing director Rod Duke says is company policy.

The Auckland-based retailer is among firms named as not paying staff for work done outside regular work hours, an issue that has shot to the headlines since an Employment Court ruling against another retailer found employees should have been paid for going to morning sales meetings.

Duke said Briscoe's policy is to pay staff for all work they do for the company, and while all stores paid employees attending morning meetings, several didn't pay staff for the end-of-day cash-up.

"It has always been Briscoe Group's intention to pay staff for the work that they do, that includes morning meetings and cashing up at the end of the day," Duke said in a statement.

"With respect to cash up at the end of the day, an initial audit of all stores has confirmed that some stores have failed to correctly roster some staff required for this task. We believe this has affected a modest number of employees."

Briscoe Group, which operates the Briscoes and Living & Giving homeware chains and Rebel Sport stores, employs about 1,800 staff, according to its website.

The Briscoe and Rebel Sport brands are among major retailers named by First Union for failing to meet minimum wage obligations, and the union has said it may take legal action against some employers.

Last week, the Employment Court ordered retailer Smiths City to pay staff for attending unpaid sales meetings over the past six years. The retailer disputed the Labour Inspectorate notice which was filed two years ago, but has since accepted the court's finding and will reimburse staff.

Briscoe shares were unchanged at $3.50 today, and Smiths City stock last traded at 44 cents.

- BusinessDesk