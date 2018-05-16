Excellence in 15 categories of financial services will be recognised tonight at the annual INFINZ Awards dinner, being attended by 850 guests in the Cordis Hotel.

A Diversity and Inclusion Award will be presented for the first time. This will also be the third year in which INFINZ has inducted a Distinguished Fellow — in 2017 this accolade went to Rob Cameron. INFINZ is grateful to all the sponsors of the INFINZ Awards and acknowledges the New Zealand Herald as Media Sponsor and the Herald's The Business as sponsor of the Institutional Banking Innovation Award.

Extended coverage of the Awards will be provided in The Business on Friday May 25.

2018 INFINZ Conference

The annual INFINZ one-day conference, with a theme of "Inspire — Building a High Performance Culture", will be held in Auckland at the SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre on November 1.

Corporate clients, fund managers, bankers, professional services leaders, chief financial officers and treasurers will have the opportunity to learn how the best leaders create high-performance cultures where the organisation has a clear and motivating purpose.

Culture drives the organisation, its actions and results. It guides how employees think, act and feel. It is the 'operating system' of the company, the organisational DNA.

The event brings together world-class speakers, including:

● Sir John Key, former PM and Chair ANZ New Zealand, who will speak about building high performance teams.

● Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson, on the role of the financial sector eco-system.

● Traci Houpapa, Chair FOMA, on how financial services can be more inclusive.

● Carl R.Tannenbaum, Executive Vice-President and Chief Economist of Northern Trust, a US$1 trillion fund manager, and former Head of Risk at the Federal Reserve, interviewed by ANZ's Chief Economist, Sharon Zollner.

● Likhit Wagle, GM Financial Services Sector, IBM Asia Pacific on disruption, transformation and the fintech challenge.

●NZME Editorial Director — Business Fran O'Sullivan is MC.

Join more than 400 leaders from the corporate and financial sectors at the conference.

