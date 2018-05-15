SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a federal judge rejecting a ban on shipping coal from the Oakland, California, port (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

An official says Oakland is deciding whether to appeal a ruling by a federal judge to strike down a city ban against coal shipments through its ports.

Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a statement Tuesday saying she would continue the "fight for the health of our community."

City spokesman Justin Berton said the city is reviewing its options, including an appeal.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria sided with a developer who wants to use a proposed marine terminal to transport coal from Utah to Asia.

Chhabria said the City Council did not have enough evidence that the coal operations would pose a substantial health or safety danger.

The $250 million terminal is in west Oakland, a historically African-American neighborhood that is among the poorest and most polluted in the region.

11 a.m.

A federal judge in California has struck down the city of Oakland's ban on coal shipments through its port.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Tuesday sided with a developer who wants to use a proposed marine terminal to transport coal from Utah to Asia.

Chhabria said the City Council did not have enough evidence that the coal operations would pose a substantial health or safety danger.

City leaders approved the rail and marine terminal in 2013 as part of a makeover of a shuttered Army base.

But they voted to ban shipments of coal and petroleum coke, a solid derived from oil refining.

The $250 million terminal is in west Oakland, a historically African-American neighborhood that is among the poorest and most polluted in the region.