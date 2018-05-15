Alternative milk protein company a2 Milk said its group revenue came to $660 million in the nine months to March 31, up 70 per cent on the previous corresponding period, reflecting continued sales growth.

A2 said the growth came from sales of both nutritional products and liquid milk.

The NZX-listed company said it is anticipating revenue in the range of $900mn to $920m for the 12 months ended June 30.

It said the forecast took into account the planned transition to new infant formula packaging during the fourth quarter.

"Gross margin percentage for the full year is expected to remain broadly consistent with the first half, given the benefit of throughput efficiencies and currency movements," a2 Milk said in a statement to the NZX.

The group's total marketing investment is now expected to be in the range of $82 million to $87 million for the full year, given higher expenditure primarily in the US and China businesses in second half compared to the first half.

A2 Milk, which this year became New Zealand's biggest company by market capitalistion, last year reported net income of $90.6m for the 12 months to June, up from $30.4m a year earlier. Revenue in that year rose 56 per cent to $549.5m.