SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on Uber's new U.S. policy on passenger and driver complaints about sexual misconduct (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Lyft's ride-hailing service is following market leader Uber's example and dropping a requirement that kept a lid on allegations of sexual misconduct made by its passengers and drivers.

In a move mirroring its rival, Lyft no longer will require complaints about sexual assault and harassment be heard in private arbitration, with all settlements remaining confidential. Both passengers and drivers now will have the option of pursuing their claims in open courtrooms and to share their experiences.

Lyft announced its new stance Tuesday, a few hours after Uber announced the same shift as part of its efforts to turn over a new leaf after a wave of revelations and allegations about its bad behavior.

In a statement, Lyft applauded Uber for its "good decision."

___

3 a.m.

Uber's ride-hailing service will give its U.S. passengers and drivers more leeway to pursue claims of sexual misconduct, its latest attempt to reverse its reputation for brushing aside bad behavior.

The shift announced Tuesday will allow riders and drivers to file allegations of rape and other sexual misconduct in courts and mediation instead of being locked into an arbitration hearing.

The San Francisco company is also scrapping a policy requiring all settlements of sexual misconduct to be kept confidential.

The new rules mark another conciliatory move made by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (kahs-row-SHAH'-hee). He was hired last August amid a wave of revelations and allegations about internal sexual harassment , a cover-up of a massive data breach , dirty tricks and stolen trade secrets .