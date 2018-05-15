More resources for biosecurity tops the rural sector's wishlist for the Budget.

The incursion of the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, which followed a string of biosecurity threats, has made resourcing this policy area a priority for farmers and their organisations.

Federated Farmers vice president Andrew Hoggard said funding was needed to overhaul the national animal tracing system (NAIT) after its failure in the Mycoplasma incursion, as well as funds to improve the compliance system side of biosecurity.

Additional biosecurity staff went hand-in-hand with this resourcing.

Money for improving rural telecommunications was also a priority for Hoggard, who said many rural people still lived in technology blackspots.

For Beef+Lamb NZ biosecurity funding was a priority, along with resourcing trade and free trade agreements, particularly after Brexit.

With more than 80 per cent of beef and 90 per cent of sheepmeat exported, new market access and reducing tariff barriers was critical for New Zealand, the industry-good organisation said.

Funding to support farmers in improving their environmental footprint was high on its list along with support for research and development and innovation in high-risk and basic science areas.

Federated Farmers dairy chairman Chris Lewis wanted resources for farmer training and education and more funding for rural schools, which he said were always overlooked.

More funding was needed for research and development to deal with policy challenges that would emerge next year in areas such as animal health and welfare, he said.

DairyNZ said it had been working with the Government on several initiatives, in particular climate change, biosecurity and water quality.

General manager policy and advocacy Carol Barnao said DairyNZ wanted to build on existing collaborations, such as the Primary Growth Partnership and the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium to manage challenges around greenhouse gas emission targets and provide farmers with tools to mitigate environmental risks.

Barnao hoped the partnership would be strengthened in the Budget, with shared opportunities for R&D investment in environment, systems resilience and biosecurity in the dairy sector.

"We support the Government's goal for New Zealand to transition to a low emissions economy, and to do so we need to see continued Government-industry funding for the research and science currently underway to address agricultural emissions."