Be it cheese, avocados or meatballs, single product eateries are booming around the world.

Now it's New Zealand's turn with the humble egg taking centre stage.

Egg and Spoon in Auckland's St Kevin's Arcade is the brainchild of Courtney MacKinnon and Ash Faithfull, a Kiwi and an Aussie who met in Budapest in 2015.

The pair hatched the idea for a mono-ingredient restaurant while travelling around the world.

"There's an egg franchise in the US that's gotten pretty big recently," say Mr Faithfull.

"There's also one in London which we've had an eye on and one that's just opened up in Melbourne a couple of months ago which we took a bit of inspiration from as well."

Last summer the pair trialled the idea with a pop-up café at the Waihi Surf Club, using their free time to fine-tune a pared-down menu.

The result was seven egg-based dishes and their very own egg café.

"The concept here is that you take a single item and build off that and see how creative you can get around the single item.

"Our signature dish is the Egg & Spoon which is a smokey tomato, Turkish-style dish. We put it in a jar with an egg on top and it's served with soldiers - always a kiwi favourite."

The café also serves up scramble eggs with caramelised onions, a bacon or halloumi brekkie bagel and, for the vegans, a coconut bacon BLAT.

"I think people like the idea of a laid-back, lazy breakfast.

"Eggs are good to wake up to and something you can eat any day of the week."

Egg and Spoon uses free-range eggs and bacon and all packaging is compostable.

The café is open from 7.30am to 3pom weekdays and 8.30am to 3.30pm weekends.