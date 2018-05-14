A man desperate to find work after being unemployed for two years has taken matters into his own hands by taking to the streets holding a sign in a plea for help.

Morten Jorgensen, 53, had been applying for jobs online but said he was sick and tired of waiting for responses.

Jorgensen has been spotted standing outside Ballina, NSW Bunnings on the side of the street for three weeks with a sign saying "I need work pls" in the hope of attracting tradesmen going to work.

He arrives every morning at 6am with his packed lunch, cordial and a high-vis vest, hoping one day he will be offered a job.

He said finding work traditionally through job agencies was like "beating your head against a brick wall".

"You put in applications and you never hear back," he told Yahoo7.

Jorgensen had qualifications in traffic control but said he's in a pickle as he needs experience to secure work, but can't gain experience without being given an opportunity.

Now the former traffic controller's perseverance appears to have finally paid off after Northern Rivers Fencing gave him a day's work for his persistence.

They were so impressed with his work ethic, the company posted an ad on Facebook encouraging other businesses to take up Jorgensen's services.

Morten has been standing on the roadside early morning in his high-vis and work gear in Ballina for a few weeks," they posted on their Facebook page.

"This morning I drove past and thought about how I really respected this sort of perseverance and eagerness – it's so Aussie.

"So I called our installer, Brad and asked him to go pick him up.

"Morten is a gun worker and he's got a great attitude [obviously] and all our respect for his effort.

"He said that he had a lot of people taking his number but we were the first to give him a go.

"He said he's more then happy for me to share his contact information and I think there'd be a few local tradies needing an offsider most days like we did today."

Thousands of Australians have taken to social media to praise Jorgensen for his unique methods with many saying the workforce needs more people like him.

Ballina man Morten Jorgensen has been unemployed for two years. Photo / Facebook

"Good luck to this bloke. His persistence and determination suggest he would be a loyal, hardworking employee," one said.

Another wrote: "Maaaate give this poor bugger a job. Shows more dedication than prob half the current workforce."

Since his decision to stand outside with a sign for three weeks, Jorgensen has been inundated with phone calls.

"It's worth giving it a go. Somebody out there who can't find anything, have a go and put yourself on show," he told Yahoo7.

"People say it takes a lot of guts – I don't think so – just get out there and do it."

It is not known if Jorgensen has found a fulltime job.