___

Trump's bid to help Chinese firm draws fire but raises hopes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-running dispute between American regulators and Chinese telecom company ZTE may have handed President Donald Trump some unexpected leverage in avoiding a trade war with Beijing. Trade analysts say it's highly unusual for a president to interfere in a case brought by the Commerce Department and to mix regulatory sanctions with trade negotiations. But they also note that Trump's offer to rescue ZTE has the potential to clear the way for progress.

___

Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses AT&T Mobility of pregnancy discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — In a federal court lawsuit, two women accuse AT&T's mobile phone subsidiary of firing them for pregnancy-related absences in violation of federal anti-discrimination laws. The women allege that AT&T Mobility's attendance policy, which assigns demerits for late arrivals, early departures and absences, discriminates against pregnant women. AT&T says it's reviewing the suit, but insists it doesn't discriminate against pregnant women.

___

Race is on to set up Europe's electric car charging network

MUNICH (AP) — Some of Europe's biggest automakers are out to remove the anxiety from the electric car consumer experience by building a highway network of fast charging stations. The idea is to let drivers plug in, charge in minutes instead of hours, and speed off on their way, from Norway to southern Italy and Portugal to Poland. Much is at stake for automakers Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler and Ford, who want to prepare the market for sales of their electric cars and compete with Tesla.

___

CBS Corp. sues majority shareholder to gain independence

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is suing its controlling shareholder as part of its long-running attempt to avoid a combination with Viacom. Both companies are controlled by National Amusements. CBS is suing to block any interference by National Amusements ahead of a CBS board vote on a dividend that would dilute National Amusements' voting interest, essentially making CBS independent. National Amusements says it has no intention of forcing a deal not supported by both companies.

___

Official: Lyft drivers at Disney World can join union

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Drivers who are summoned by passengers using the the Lyft app at Walt Disney World can join a union. A National Labor Relations Board official last week ruled about 60 drivers who pick up Disney World guests using the Lyft app can join the Teamsters local in Orlando.

___

Immigration crackdown shifts to employers as audits surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigration officials have sharply increased audits of companies to verify that their employees are authorized to work in the U.S. That's a sign the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration is reaching deeper into the workplace. An official says another nationwide wave of audits this summer will push the total for the fiscal year "well over" 5,000, more than double last year. Plans have been drafted for an expansive, long-term push to scrutinize employers more closely.

___

Supreme Court greenlights driver rights in rental case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says people who borrow rental cars from friends or family are generally entitled to the same protections against police searches as the authorized driver. The justices said Monday that as a general rule someone who is given permission to drive a rental car by the person who rented it has a reasonable expectation of privacy in the car even if the rental agreement doesn't list them as an authorized driver.

___

Brexit in space: EU, Britain fight over Galileo navigation

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and departing Britain are fighting over the rights that London will have to the Galileo satellite navigation system and its security-sensitive information. The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday that by deciding to leave the EU, Britain automatically cut its Galileo ties too and could renegotiate them only as a third country under less advantageous conditions.

___

Marijuana growers turning to hemp as CBD extract explodes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — There's still some money to be made growing cannabis in Oregon, despite a glut of legal marijuana that has sent prices sharply lower. Instead of growing pot, some growers are switching to hemp. It's a cousin of marijuana that doesn't come with the high. But it can produce an extract that is seen by many as a health aid. One grower who just added 12 acres of hemp says "everybody thinks hemp's the new gold rush."

___

US stock indexes eke out small gains after early rally fades

NEW YORK (AP) — The major U.S. stock indexes eked out small gains after a late-afternoon pullback weighed on small-company shares. The market had been broadly higher earlier in the day on hopes that trade tensions were easing between the U.S. and China. But much of that rally faded, leaving decliners on the New York Stock Exchange outnumbering risers. Gains by health care and energy stocks offset losses in real estate companies and other decliners.

___

The S&P 500 index added 2.41 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,730.13. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 68.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,899.41. The Nasdaq composite rose 8.43 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,411.32. The Russell 2000 index lost 6.45 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,600.34.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 26 cents to settle at $70.96 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained $1.11, or 1.4 percent, to $78.23 a barrel in London. Heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.25 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline added a penny to $2.20 a gallon. Natural gas gained 4 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.