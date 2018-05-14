BOSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old former employee with a Logan International Airport subcontractor that cleans airlines says she was sexually harassed by a supervisor and unjustly fired when she turned down his advances.

Rosa Morban joined Democratic U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark and members of the airport workers' union Monday to announce her complaint against ReadyJet with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Morban is the fourth worker from the company to file similar charges.

Morban says her supervisor exposed himself to her and made inappropriate comments. She says her supervisors ridiculed her and didn't take her seriously when she tried to speak up about the harassment.

Clark said the #MeToo movement extends to everyone, regardless of their race or economic background.

A voice message left with ReadyJet early Monday wasn't immediately returned