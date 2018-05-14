One of Fonterra's most senior executives, Fonterra Brands NZ managing director Leon Clement, has resigned.

A Fonterra spokesperson confirmed the resignation in response to Herald inquiries about possible changes in the New Zealand brands team.

The Herald has also learned that Mark Leslie, director operations and supply chain for Fonterra Brands NZ, has a new job.

The spokesperson confirmed there had been recent changes in the brands management team but said Fonterra did not discuss employment matters.

Advertisement

Clement joined Fonterra in 2002 shortly after it was created from an industry merger and had headed the New Zealand brands operation since February 2016.

He was previously Fonterra Brands managing director for Sri Lanka and Indian subcontinent.

The New Zealand brands operation is part of Fonterra's Oceania business, which includes Australia. Its earnings before interest and tax last year were $101 million, excluding ingredients earnings.