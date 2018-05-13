The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is investigating accusations Google is using as much as AU$580 million (NZ$626 million) worth of Australians' phone plan data annually to secretly track their movements.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said he was briefed recently by US experts who had intercepted, copied and decrypted messages sent back to Google from mobiles running on the company's Android operating system.

The experts, from computer and software corporation Oracle, claim Google is draining roughly one gigabyte of mobile data monthly from Android phone users' accounts as it snoops in the background, collecting information to help advertisers.

A gig of data currently costs about AU$3.60-AU$4.50 (NZ$3.89-NZ$4.86) a month in Austalia. Given more than 10 million Aussies have an Android phone, if Google had to pay for the data it is said to be syphoning it would face a bill of between AU$445 million and AU$580 million (NZ$481 million - NZ$627 million) a year.

Google's privacy consent discloses that it tracks location "when you search for a restaurant on Google Maps". But it does not appear to mention the constant monitoring going on in the background even when Maps is not in use.

The Oracle experts say phone owners' data ends up being consumed even if Google Maps is not in use or aeroplane mode is switched on. Nor will removing the SIM card stop it from happening. Only turning off a phone prevents monitoring, it says.

The information fed back to Google includes barometric pressure readings so it can work out, for example, which level of a shopping mall you are on. By combining this with your coordinates Google knows which shops you have visited.

It can then report to advertisers how often online ads have led to store visits, according to Oracle.

The Herald has contacted Oracle to find out if the same tactics are being in this market and how much it is costing local users.

- News.com.au