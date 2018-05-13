SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a crash involving a Tesla sedan with an Autopilot feature (all times local):

12:20 p.m. Sunday

Tesla says it doesn't know if the Autopilot feature was engaged on one of its sedans that crashed into the back of a fire department truck on a Utah roadway.

The South Jordan Police Department says the Tesla Model S hit a fire department mechanic truck stopped at a red light Friday. Police say witnesses indicate the Tesla "did not brake prior to impact."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla said Sunday it has not received any data from the car and "does not know the facts of what occurred," including whether the Autopilot was engaged.

Police say the Tesla's driver suffered a broken right ankle and the driver of the Unified Fire Authority mechanic truck didn't require treatment.

___

4:45 p.m. Saturday

Winkler said Saturday there's no indication the Tesla's driver was under the influence of any substance and it's not immediately known what he may have told investigators about the crash.

California-based Tesla tells drivers its Autopilot requires them to keep their eyes on the road.