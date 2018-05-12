Free accommodation on a tropical island, a guaranteed two-year contract, snorkelling — sounds like a job opportunity that's too good to be true right? Well, we promise you it is not.

In what has been described as a "dream job", the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is tendering for a new caretaker for the Low Isles, off Port Douglas in North Queensland.

The successful candidate would take over from Wayne and Jenni Fox as they depart due to personal reasons after holding the position for six years.

The 1.6-hectare coral cay has long been regarded as one of the most spectacular destinations on the Great Barrier Reef. There's certainly aspects of [the tender] that are fantastic," GBRMPA field manager Stephanie Lemm told The Cairns Post.

"There's other bits they have to do, like cleaning the compost toilets, but obviously [it's on] a beautiful cay, offshore from Port Douglas. It's got a beautiful Commonwealth-listed lighthouse stationed there, and it's been there since 1878.

"So the caretaker would be living in a wonderfully historic site."

In addition to these "duties", the caretakers would be called upon to take care of the 50,000 visitors who visit the attraction, occasionally snorkel, and conduct regular surveys of pied-imperial pigeons.

Caretakers would also have to liaise with tour operators and their clients. As such, Lemm explained the position suits people who can multi-task. "Suppliers nominate a price that they would charge to supply the caretaker services," she said.

"Then, an evaluation panel will evaluate how the supplier meets the essential requirements, and then we'll consider value for money."

Low Isles is actually comprised of two islands, which are separated with a common reef. Accommodation for the caretakers would be provided in a solar-powered home on the bigger of the two islands, Wood Island, which is otherwise uninhabited — unless you count the sizeable bird population, that is.

If you're interested, get in fast — applications close on May 31.