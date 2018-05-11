A line of children's bath toys are being recalled because small parts can break off and pose a choking hazard. Other recalled consumer products this week include go-karts and bicycle components.

Here's a more detailed look:

BATH TOYS

DETAILS: Munchkin's Waterpede bath toys. The one piece multicolored centipede-shaped toy allows water to be scooped from the top, and flows through the chambers of the bottom. The bath toy is 100 percent plastic and is for children six months and up. They were sold at Babies R Us, Target, and other stores nationwide and at munchkin.com from September 2015 through January 2018.

WHY: The bath toy can break apart exposing small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: One report of the toy breaking apart and exposing small beads. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 72,000.

FOR MORE: Call Munchkin at 877-242-3134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.munchkin.com , click on "Help" at the bottom of the page and then "Recalls" for more information.

GO-KARTS

DETAILS: Nerf Battle Racers, a four-wheel pedal powered go-kart for children ages 4 to 10. The "Nerf" logo can be found on each side of the go-kart and is etched into the black seat. The wheels are black and orange. The model number T91869, and the date of manufacture is printed on a white sticker located on the underside of the seat. Only go-karts with a date of manufacture between 01/2016 and 03/2017 are being recalled. They were sold at Orsheln Farm, Shopko, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart stores nationwide and at Amazon.com and Fingerhut.com between January 2016 and March 2017.

WHY: The steering wheel on the go-kart can detach, break or crack while in use, posing a laceration and/or collision hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: 639 reports in the U.S. of the steering wheel detaching, breaking or cracking with one resulting in a laceration to a child's face requiring stitches and one resulting in a minor scrape to a child's chest.

HOW MANY: About 26,300 in the U.S. and about 2,100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Hauck at 877-428-2545 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.hauck-toys.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

WOMEN'S SCARVES

DETAILS: 100 percent silk Wrapables women's scarves. The scarves measure about 65 inches long by 21 inches wide and have a small side seam label with "100% silk" printed on it. The scarves were sold in the following 13 colors: Azure Blue, Bright Fuchsia, Brown Corn Silk Cream, Dark Blue, Floral White, Lime Green, Midnight Black, Orchid Purple, Peony Pink, Rose Red, Sky Blue, and Tangerine Orange. On Amazon.com, the recalled scarves were sold as "Wrapables Lightweight 100% Silk Butterfly Print Long Scarf." They were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wrapables.com from March 2014 through March 2018.

WHY: The women's scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,900.

FOR MORE: Call Wrapables at 888-651-1638 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to service@wrapables.com with "Product Recall" as the email subject or visit www.wrapables.com and click on the "Important Notice" tab located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.

BICYCLE COMPONENTS

DETAILS: Specialized Fuse Comp and Fatboy SE bicycles with Stout cranks. The bikes come in Gloss Hyper/Black Clean and Satin Gloss Black/Rocket Red for Fuse Comp and Gloss Warm Charcoal/Black/Gallardo Orange and Satin Oak Green/Black/Rocket Red for Fatboy SE. Only cranks with "STOUT" written on either crankarm and equipped with a direct-mount chainring manufactured in 2017 are affected. Cranks are manufactured in 2017 if the serial code imprinted on the inside of either crankarm starts with "17."

WHY: The driveside crankarm can disengage and cause the rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,800

FOR MORE: Call Authorized Specialized Retailer or Specialized Bicycle Components at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on "Safety Notices" for more information.

DEEP FRYERS

DETAILS: Ambiano mini deep fryers sold in two colors, brushed stainless steel and red. The recalled deep fryers have a black lid and were sold with a metal food basket. The deep fryers measure about 9.45 inches wide by 10.43 inches high by 8.23 inches deep. The units have Ambiano printed on the front. The barcode numbers listed below can be found on the bottom of the unit on the silver rating label. The products include Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode 20072483 and Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode 20072490.They were sold at ALDI stores from February 2018 through March 2018.

WHY: The deep fryer heating element can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the deep fryers catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 35,000.

FOR MORE: Call ALDI at 800-366-9967 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.aldi.us and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

COFFEE CANS

DETAILS: This recall involves only Whole Bean 250 gram/8.8 ounce cans of illy coffee in medium, dark roast and decaf with no air valve on the bottom of the canister with a best by date of 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 printed on the bottom of the can. The silver, cylinder-shaped coffee cans have the "illy" logo printed on the front with a red, black or green-colored accent line across the top and bottom of the can. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017 through May 2018.

WHY: The coffee bean can lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 65,000.

FOR MORE: Call illy at 855-282-4682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to caninfo@illy.com or visit www.illy.com/caninfo for more information.

CRIB BUMPERS

DETAILS: Babynest crib bumpers used in Babybay bedside sleeper cribs that attach to adult size beds. The recalled bumpers measure 60 inches long by 9.5 inches wide and were sold in seven colors; yellow, brown, green, blue, pink, white, gray with white stars, white with gray stars, gray with white polka dots, white with gray polka dots and white with blue stars. They were sold at www.babybay.us from April 2016 to January 2018. More details can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Tobi-Recalls-Babynest-Crib-Bumpers-Due-to-Strangulation-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-Online-at-babybay.us-Recall-Alert

WHY: The strings on the crib bumper exceed a safe length, posing a strangulation hazard to babies.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 200.

FOR MORE: Call Babybay at 844-692-2292 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to info@babybay.us or visit www.babybay.us and click on "Recall Notice" for more information.