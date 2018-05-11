Customers of one of New Zealand's largest banks have been targeted by a text message scam asking for personal details including their netcode.

ASB said it had been made aware of a SMS scam, known as smishing, where people had been sent a text message pretending to be from the bank.

The message contained a link and once clicked prompted the person to provide personal information and their netcode - a number used for verifying large transfers.

A text from scammers targeting ASB customers.

ASB executive general manager Simon Tong said the bank's cybersecurity experts were working to shut down the attacks.

"In the meantime, we urge all customers to keep their personal information safe and if they are suspicious of any messages they receive to please give us a call to confirm the legitimacy of the message."

He wanted to remind everyone that legitimate messages from any bank would never ask customers to supply personal information, login details or second-factor identification.

If a customer received a text message from ASB, they should not click on the link and simply delete the message, he said.

The bank had updated its social media channels and website advising customers about the smishing campaign.

The ASB Contact Centre is available on 0800 803 804 if a customer is concerned about any suspicious messages they receive.