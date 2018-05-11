An Auckland real estate busted spending the night at a house set to be auctioned the next day has been found guilty of disgraceful conduct.

Bayleys real estate agent Geoffrey Mairs was photographed leaving the Mission Bay property on the morning of the auction after the mother of the man, who owned the house, noticed someone had been sleeping in one of the bedrooms.

The woman and a friend had entered the house and noticed mattresses in the room were disturbed, according to a judgment by the New Zealand Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal on April 27.

The woman's friend also said she thought that she could hear someone in the shower.

The pair then went outside and called another Bayley's agent to ask if the company had allowed someone to sleep in the house overnight.

"The next thing that happened was that she heard the door to the apartment open and a

man came out," the tribunal judgment said.



The woman then took a photograph of Mairs before she phoned police.

Mairs had hoped to have the charge of disgraceful conduct against him dismissed.

But in its April judgment, the disciplinary tribunal upheld the charge against Mairs and said it would decide a penalty for him at a later date.