An Australian accountancy firm is being mercilessly mocked online after it created a Budget report, all in Millennial speak.

The one-page document comes complete with cute little graphics because, clearly, young people can't cope with just words.

Prepare to wince because the Budget rundown, from the Australian arm of accountants William Buck, begins: "ScoMo slid into our DMs with the 2018 Federal Budget. Our woke Tax Team is keeping it lit for the William Buck fam."

The document was tweeted out by senior William Buck executive Sean Wengel who then deleted the tweet when it started getting the wrong kind of traction.

Advertisement

The full glory of the William Buck millennial budget report. Photo / Supplied

Social media users berated the firm for "trying too hard".

The document featured a disclaimer that it was prepared for Millennials, "therefore we take no responsibility for errors or emission".

One person responded: "It was made by Millennials and therefore they aren't responsible for the terrible decisions that went into this being designed, approved and published ... Damned Millennials."

In one section, the guide says: "Major JOMO to come for middle to low income earners as their tax bills fall by up to A$530".

If you're not as up to speed as some finance wonks, "JOMO" means the "joy of missing out". Like reverse FOMO.

The document continues: "Get ready for grandma to hop back into the workforce with the Restart Wage Subsidy. YAS QUEEN."

One person pointed out Grandma might actually not be that keen to start working again, what with her bad hip and all.

Grandma wants to die sean, not collect trolleys in the coles carpark while her hip grinds to dust. pic.twitter.com/4fz56jymNZ — Balthazar (@milkfacekillah) May 10, 2018

"The ATO is throwing shade on your tech side hustle with increased review activity on R&D claims". We don't know what this means, either.

The document concludes: "Stand by for the opposition's clapback".

William Buck spokeswoman Bryony Vandepeear told news.com.au it was supposed to be tongue in cheek.

"We have a reputation for being tax nerds so why not play on it?" Vandepeear said.

She insisted the report had indeed by written by Millennials, albeit those with a greater than average interest in taxation policy.

"We thought we'd do something a bit different. We never take ourselves seriously."

However, she said the company did start taking it seriously when some of the responses to Wengel's tweet crossed a line from funny to rude, hence why the post was deleted.

Vandepeear was keen to point out the Millennial report was not the only analysis of the Budget by the firm and they had lots of very serious and weighty tomes on the subject which contained no ROFLs, LOLs and definitely no JOMOs.

Kthnxbai.