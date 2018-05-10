NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Marley's granddaughter says she felt like her life was put in danger when police investigating a reported burglary stopped her and two friends as they left an Airbnb rental in California.

Donisha Prendergast and her friends were leaving the home in Rialto on April 30 when a neighbor called 911 and reported strangers carrying bags out of the residence.

Police officers stopped the trio and questioned them for several minutes while they contacted the homeowner.

Prendergast said at a news conference Thursday in New York that she felt she was singled out because she is black.

Advertisement

She cited instances where innocent black people have been shot by police.

Rialto Police released video footage showing that the encounter was relatively brief and that the officers were polite and professional.