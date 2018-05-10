PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dr. Dre has lost his trademark fight against Dr. Drai.

The rapper, whose real name is Andre Young, objected to the trademark application of a Pennsylvania gynecologist whose nickname is spelled differently but sounds the same. Dr. Draion M. Burch's website advertises that he's a sex expert, "obgyn and media personality."

Burch goes by a shortened version of his first name and applied to register it as a trademark. The rapper objected, saying the public would be confused and assume a connection between him and the gynecologist.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has disagreed, saying consumers will be able to distinguish between the two.