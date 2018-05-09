FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a federal investigation into a Florida crash and fire involving a Tesla Model S electric car that killed two teens (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team of investigators to the Florida site of a crash and fire involving a Tesla Model S electric car in which two teenagers died.

The agency says four investigators should arrive Wednesday evening in Fort Lauderdale to look into the emergency response to the post-crash fire involving the car's battery. The NTSB says it does not expect Tesla's Autopilot system to be part of the probe.

It's the second time in the past two months that the agency has investigated a Tesla fire. A probe is under way into a fire in a Tesla Model X SUV that crashed near Mountain View, California, on March 23.

In the Florida crash on Tuesday evening, police say two 18-year-old men died when they were trapped in the fire. Another teenager was injured. The NTSB says the car was traveling at a high speed when it hit a wall.

7:42 a.m.

Police say a car with three teenagers inside has crashed into a wall in Florida and two of them were killed.

Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Tracy Figone tells WPLG-TV the two 18-year-old men were trapped inside the Telsa Model S and died when it became engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

Figone says the other teenager had been thrown from the car. He was taken to a hospital and his condition wasn't immediately disclosed.

One witness says the Tesla was being driven fast and spun out of control. He says he tried to help but the fire was too intense to get the teenagers out of the car.

