Former staff at tech company StretchSense say it has been a "pretty tough time", with some being employed for just a few weeks before being let go after the company cut 140 jobs earlier this month.

One staff member said he had left the company earlier when supply issues became apparent, while another said she was now struggling to find work.

"I'm desperately looking for a new job so I can keep up with paying my house mortgage," she said. "But I'm not the only one in this situation, there are others going through the same thing."

Despite the circumstances, all staff spoken to by the Herald said it had been a great company to work for. Another former staff member who didn't wish to be named said the team had been like a family.

"It's a tough situation for us but just as much for [chief executive] Ben and the rest of the team. They're an amazing group of people and they truly care about their staff," he said. "We've all been given a lot of support from the company but it hasn't been an easy time for anyone."

Chief executive Ben O'Brien said the company had scaled up quickly to cope with demand, following a deal worth up to $131 million with Japanese retailer Start Today. The agreement fell over late last month after StretchSense was unable to keep up with production.

Another former staff member said it was clear early on that the company was struggling to keep up. He said staff were informed of the cancellation of the deal on April 26 and were let go on May 3.

Prior to staff cuts late last month, the company had about 180 staff. It now has about 35.

Read more: StretchSense cuts 140 jobs after $131 million deal falls through.

Chief executive Ben O'Brien said letting go of the staff was one of the hardest things he's had to do in his career.



"It has been really, really hard. I never want to have to go through that again," he said.