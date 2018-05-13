The head of New Zealand's largest real estate chain says a former agent will be paid for selling units at Rose Garden Apartments at Albany in Auckland.

Chris Kennedy, Harcourts Group chief executive, said once titles were issued for the units in the new development, commissions would be paid.

"Once settlement of the homes has been achieved, she will, of course, receive payment of her commission," he said.

His comment follows a complaint from former Harcourt agent Kate Bilham who said she had waited 18 months for full payment.

Advertisement

Read more: Ex-Harcourts agent still waiting for payment 18 months after apartment sale

Kennedy said that would come and nothing had gone wrong.

"In relation to the ex-Harcourts Cooper & Co member of staff saying she had not yet been paid for her work, we would like to reassure her that as in all cases of selling property, once settlement of the homes has been achieved, she will, of course, receive payment of her commission," Kennedy said.

Buyers have complained about price rises and late delivery of the units but Kennedy also countered that.

"The apartments are being built to a high standard and will offer a high-quality finished home for the buyer. The developers, who are new to New Zealand ways of working, are doing an excellent job in meeting all business markers and have honoured all their commitments to the development," Kennedy said.

"Delays in consents being granted have created some setbacks, but we are hopeful we will not see much more delay due to this. I'd like to provide some reassurance that the relationship between Harcourts and the Rose Garden developers is absolutely fine," he said.

Kennedy of Harcourts, who said the agent would be paid. Photo/Paul Taylor

Prices had increased since the development had begun but these prices remained competitive, "and buyers always have an option whether to purchase a home in this development or elsewhere if they wish", he said.

Bilham is unhappy.

"I am one of the four suckers that sold the remainder of Albany Rose Garden stage one. We got to sell the remaining apartments that the developer hadn't managed to sell direct to Chinese contacts. We worked seven days a week on this project for months and are still waiting to be paid," she complained this week.

Jonathan Kong, Rose Garden sales manager, defended the project.

"We are doing a good job. The only reason for price rises are because the apartments, as they have been built, were bigger than they were on the plans. Some are smaller so we give refunds. Some are larger so they pay more," he said, blaming authorities for late sign-off which had delayed title issue.