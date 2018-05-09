Police have warned New Zealanders to be vigilant with scam callers telling people they are under investigation by the IRD (Inland Revenue).

The scam, which has been targetting people around the country, alleges people owe money to the IRD and would be arrested if they don't pay up.

The automated message is recorded in a New Zealand accent and asks the caller for their name and IRD number, police said.

Prominent businesswoman and Agribusiness leader Traci Houpapa is just one of many New Zealanders targetted by the scam.

Taking to social media, Houpapa wrote: "Yesterday I received a phone message from 04 889 0348 saying that it was the IRD, I was behind on the taxes, there was a warrant out for my arrest and to return the call.

"My accountant phoned, talked with the person who answered - it was clearly a scam."

The scam callers are also leaving messages on recipients voicemails, and appear to be leaving slight variations of their response.

Auckland woman Rachel Clayton told the Herald that during her conversation with the scammers warned she'd be prosecuted by the government but was told payment couldn't be accepted over the phone.

"[They called] advising me that I have been investigated for tax evasion and under article 220 the federal government will be prosecuting me unless I wish to settle the matter out of court.

"In which case I can pay the bill. But they can't accept payment over the phone as that is not safe, but do I have a supermarket down the road?

"They hung up pretty quickly when I asked if people really fall for that."

Kiwis are falling victim to an IRD scam where they are told they have been avoiding tax payments and face arrest if they don't pay up. Photo / File

In recordings obtained by the Herald, a voice message left by one scammer claims IRD paperwork has been unsigned and that there may be a warrant for arrest.

"Your account has been marked for tax avoidance, paperwork sent to your registered address has also returned back unsigned and undelivered," the voice message says.

"For this a petition needs to be filed including your warrant for arrest now before the case is sent for execution and to receive legal notification. For more information please contact 04 889 0505."

Police have also released information about the bogus calls, saying one version of the scam says: "This is the police, you owe money to Inland Revenue. If you don't pay you will be arrested. Please call 04 889 0505."

Another person also claims they were left a voice message on their landline, which said: Had a message left on landline today, "IRD calling, case number TX7245, there is a warrant out for your arrest."

In a statement to the Herald, an IRD spokesperson said they are aware of the scam and have been flooded with calls.

"We have received multiple calls today and yesterday about a particular scam whereby the caller says they are from the police and that money is owed to Inland Revenue," they said in a statement.

"Anyone receiving a call like this that has doubts about its legitimacy should double check the caller's details or simply hang up the phone.

"Inland Revenue will never telephone, email or knock on someone's door regarding a tax refund. We also won't ask for bank account details over the phone in order to receive a tax refund or pay a tax debt.

"Unfortunately these types of incidents happen from time to time and we encourage people to look at our website home page for information on the latest scams and how to protect themselves.

"We would also advise anyone concerned that they may have been the victim of a scam to contact local police."

THE IRD WILL NOT:

- Threaten legal action "out of the blue" unless you immediately take some action to repay a tax debt

- Ask you to pay for any tax debt using iTunes cards, or any type of gift voucher

- Send you an email, knock on your door or phone you promising a tax refund

- Ask you to pay money in order to release a tax refund