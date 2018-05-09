Hey, hey hey hey, the NZX-50 is back in black (to borrow a line from veteran rockers AC/DC).

In what should hopefully translate to good news for KiwiSaver funds, the local market touched a new record this afternoon shaking off months of volatility.

Most KiwiSaver funds posted negative returns in the first three months of this year after a dramatic slump in sharemarkets around the world, in early February.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index dropped 0.9 per cent in the first quarter while global shares fell 2.7 per cent in the MSCI Global Index.

The index was trading at 8614 points this afternoon - surpassing the previous high at 6808 on March 21.

Broadly it has held up well compared to Wall Street which fell more than 10 per cent into correction territory during February.

But the S&P/NZX 50 Index has been on a roll since April 26 rising steadily - up almost 4 per cent in just over a fortnight.