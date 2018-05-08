A worldwide freezing order has been placed on two Auckland businessmen and a company amid allegations of a fraud of more than $4.9 million.

The order restrains defendant's Mujeeb Rahiman Mundath, Mohammed Hafiz and the company of which he is a director, M H Trading & Consulting, from removing, disposing of, dealing with, or diminishing the value of any of their assets.

Court documents reveal that last month High Court Justice Mark Woolford said he was satisfied "that there is reasonable evidence of widespread and systematic fraud having been perpetrated by the first defendant [Mujeeb Rahiman Mundath], in particular, against the plaintiffs".

Woolford was also satisfied "there are reasonable grounds to believe that the first defendant has recently transferred money overseas and there is a real possibility that he will continue to do so, as the amount of the alleged fraud is now more than $4.9 million".

Woolford made interim freezing orders, without notice.

At the next call of the proceeding on April 11 Justice Matthew Palmer continued the orders until further order of the court, except for one order the applicant had concluded was not justified.

In a judgment issued on April 13 and re-issued yesterday Justice Palmer said he had had the opportunity to consider the applicants' other requested amendments to the freezing orders and ancillary orders.

"I agree with Woolford J's view noted above. I consider the plaintiffs have a good arguable case and there is a substantial risk the defendants and potential defendants will dissipate their assets or remove them from New Zealand," Palmer wrote.

"With one exception, I consider the ancillary orders sought are necessary to assist compliance with the freezing orders and to identify the potential defendants, the particulars of the claims against them and the assets against which recovery may be sought."

The orders did not prohibit the defendants from dealing with the assets covered for the purposes of paying ordinary living expenses, legal expenses related to the freezing orders or "disposing of assets or making payments in the ordinary course of the respondents' business, including business expenses incurred in good faith".

Because the freezing orders were made without notice the duration had to be limited. They would expire at 5pm on Friday to allow the plaintiffs time to assemble the information expected to result from the disclosure ordered.

"By that date the respondents must have an opportunity to be heard in court," the judgment said.

The case is due to come back to the High Court tomorrow.