Business marketing expert and mentor Catherine Newton is returning to Whanganui to present a seminar to help business owners maximise their turnover.

Newton has been involved in several workshops and seminars in Whanganui in the past six months. Her new event, Mindset and Marketing, aims to get business owners to see the potential in both their businesses and themselves.

"We often get so close to the day-to-day running of our businesses that we fail to see our true potential and once we realise it, we can send our businesses into overdrive," Newton said.

During the one-day event on Saturday, July 14, Newton will work with a small group of business owners who want find their purpose and improve their turnover. It is suitable for new and existing businesses.

More information about the seminar is available at www.ADayWithCatherine.org or call Henry Newrick on 027 471 2242.