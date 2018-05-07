Portuguese charter operator Hi Fly will return later this month to operate Air New Zealand's Auckland- Honolulu route.

The airline confirmed the wet lease airline would return to fly from May 22 to June 10.

Air New Zealand used Hi Fly over summer on Australian routes after initial problems with

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines on Dreamliners around the world. Now new problems with the engines have been identified requiring more frequent checks and the airline's long haul capacity is now under strain.

On its website today the airline said that if travelling on the leased aircraft, passengers will likely notice a difference in the products and service style you're used to and there would be no Koru on the tail.

The flight will be operated by Hi Fly crew and pilots as Air New Zealand staff are not trained to operate the A340 aircraft.

Hi Fly was well regarded in the airline industry, Air New Zealand said.



''Please be assured we are doing our best to ensure customers will feel at home during their journey. We will have an Air New Zealand crew member on each flight assisting the Hi Fly staff on board.''