A Christchurch motor vehicle and finance company owner will next week take all 45 of his staff to Las Vegas for a week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his business, according to his company's social media profile.

Paul Kelly Motor Company's Facebook page announced the move last month, telling how staff would be staying at one of the most upmarket resorts in Las Vegas.

"This year marks our 20th year in business, to celebrate the occasion we will be closed for a week from 14-18 of May. Paul Kelly is taking the entire staff to Vegas for our anniversary celebration. We won't be around to take your phone calls or email but should you need to contact us, we will be at the Bellagio," Paul Kelly Motor Company said.

The Bellagio resort is a high-end luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, owned by MGM Resorts International and inspired by the Lake Como town of Bellagio, Italy.

It features a 3.2ha lake and the Fountains of Bellagio, a large, dancing water feature synchronised to music.

The feed also last month carried a hashtag "16 days to Vegas" in reference to the trip.

Images of the resort where staff will stay were also carried on the company's feed, showing waterfalls at night.

The post drew delight.

"Congratulations for rewarding your staff. They are the face of your business and we all need loyal staff which are our bread and butter. Enjoy your trip," posted one commentator.

"Respectful of those driving this company ahead," said another.

Paul Kelly Motor Company says it is one of the largest car dealers in Christchurch. It has a European and sports car outlet on Moorhouse Ave, a specialist four-wheel drive Holden and Ford outlet as well as other dealerships and a finance arm.

The Paul Kelly Motor Company Dancers perform at Canterbury NPC and Crusaders rugby matches. The business says it has sold more than 40,000 vehicles.