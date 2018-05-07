U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Monday, adding to solid gains at the end of last week. Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the gains. Energy stocks rose as crude oil prices traded above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,680 as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 187 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,450. The Nasdaq added 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,267. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,572.

ENERGY: Oil futures rose to their highest level since November 2014. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 86 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $70.58 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 98 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $75.85 a barrel in London.

The pickup in oil prices helped lift energy company shares. Range Resources gained 3.6 percent to $14.11.

TECH RALLY: Shares in technology companies climbed, adding to the sector's gains this year. Nvidia was among the biggest gainers, rising 2.9 percent to $245.97.

STRONG BREW: Starbucks rose 0.2 percent to $57.80 after Nestle paid $7.15 billion for the rights to sell the company's coffee products around the world. Nestle gained 1.3 percent to $77.32.

HEALTHY ACQUISITION: Shares in Athenahealth vaulted 23.8 percent to $156.07 on news that Elliott Management has made a bid to acquire the medical software and services company.

MAKING A DEAL: Gramercy Property Trust jumped 15.5 percent to $27.52 after Blackstone Group offered to buy the commercial real estate owner in a deal valued at around $7.6 billion.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.95 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.33 yen from 109.11 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $1.1914 from $1.1962.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX added 0.9 percent, while the CAC 40 in France rose 0.1 percent. British stock markets were closed for a public holiday. Earlier in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped less than 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 percent. Taiwan's benchmark rose, but Southeast Asian indexes finished mostly lower. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.