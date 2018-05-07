Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet has slammed a report by the Spinoff, calling it "trash" and "gutter journalism".

In an interview with Newstalk ZB, she said she found the report disgusting and that it has damaged her brand.

"I am furious," she told Newstalk ZB.

"I will not be torn down by some two-bit writer who thinks she can air her opinions that are not truthful."

Responding to claims that her products were not actually made in New Zealand, L'Estrange Corbet said that only a small percentage of her products are manufactured abroad.

"Ninety-nine per cent of our clothing is made here," she said.

She explained that she had to take manufacturing of T-shirts abroad because the local factory she previously used had closed down.

"Seven years ago, the last factory closed, so we were no longer able to access the machinery we needed, so we went offshore," she said.

"Before we did this, we used a New Zealand company and we wanted all the accreditations met by us before we went ahead and we were assured that they do not use child labour. People work 40-hour weeks, they get lunch breaks and they're treated no differently to our New Zealand employees. We're not the sort of brand that is going to go in blind and just do this."

She said this issue will only become more pronounced as more local factories close down, with fashion retailers taking their production abroad.

"We actually stopped the production of denim jeans and jackets because we could not get them made in New Zealand any longer. We made a decision to stop a very profitable part of the business because we didn't want to take it offshore."

Ben Kepes, owner of Cactus Outdoor, has, however, questioned this narrative, saying that he continues to produce his clothing in the local market.

Asked whether the "made in New Zealand" tags on the clothing at World might have created some confusion among shoppers, L'estrange Corbet said it didn't.

"The tags are made in New Zealand. The fact that the garments aren't made in New Zealand is very clear on the garments."

L'estrange Corbet was reluctant to change her "Made in New Zealand" swing tag because the origin of the garment was clearly visible on the neck tag.

"I don't think it's misleading, but if anyone thinks it is then I can cut that bit off."

L'Estrange Corbet also said that discouraging reports such as these made her question her commitment to New Zealand, saying she didn't have to do it.

"I don't have to support people here, I don't have to give anything back, but I do it because I want to give back."

She also expressed frustration at the media, expressing her frustration at the experience.

"I can't believe that a New Zealand journalist would actually print something that was blatantly untrue. You read all the time why people hate media, and there you go."