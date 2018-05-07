A Bitcoin millionaire who was robbed of more than $500,000 after showing bundles of cash on his kitchen table while boasting about his fortune on social media has died in a suspected suicide after he was left penniless.

Blogger Pavel Nyashin, 23, lost 24 million Russian rubles (NZ $539,000) after being targeted when he posted videos showing piles of cash on the internet.

The videos accidentally gave away his address and made him an easy target for robbers.

The incident happened after he bragged about all his money on social media. Photo / Australscope

He was found dead after struggling to deal with the mistake that resulted in the robbery at his home in the village of Lazurniye Berega, just outside St Petersburg in northwest Russia.

The cottage where he was staying was raided by a gang dressed in Santa Claus costumes..

The gang also took a number of iPhone X handsets and crashed his Bitcoin mining farm, which he used to amass his cryptocurrency fortune.

The blogger was beaten up and had his fortune stolen. Photo / Australscope

Pavel, who blogged about cryptocurrency as well as providing a consultancy service for potential investors, became depressed after the robbery in January.

According to his mother, a large amount of the money stolen had been from potential investors and he was unable to pay them back.

A Bitcoin millionaire who was robbed after showing bundles of cash on his kitchen table while boasting about his fortune has died in a suspected suicide. Photo / Australscope

Pavel, whose real surname was Myakushin, was found dead at his flat in St Petersburg.

Police say there was no sign of anyone else being involved in his death.

It is not known if the gang who robbed him were caught.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.