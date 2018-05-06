It's quite possibly the worst house on one of central Auckland's best streets.

A dilapidated workingman's cottage in Ponsonby that has been "untouched for decades" is expected to sell for around its CV of $1.5 million.

Ray White Ponsonby has marketed the three-bedroom home on Pompallier Tce as an entry-level property, despite the median quotable value for houses in the suburb sitting at $1.85m.

Photos show a rough exterior with a heavily worn roof and peeling paint, a cracked concrete landing that leaves much to be desired, and little landscaping to liven the bleak outer shell.

It sits a sliver of land - a flat 283sq m.

The realtor's online blurb says the home has been lying almost untouched for decades, and one family had lived in it for more than 40 years. It has now come to market as a deceased estate.

The dated wallpaper, arches, 1960s style kitchen cabinetry, worn carpet and pink bathroom set with peeling walls - all add to the pitch of the home being a "unique and incredibly rare opportunity for a redesign, recreation or perhaps even a start from scratch - subject to council consent".

If all that screams charm, and money well spent, then the property also offers "the chance to be part of a neighbourhood that has it all, with Ponsonby Intermediate across the street, the kindy around the corner and popular Ponsonby Primary just a walking school bus away".

"With great coffee and so many dining options on nearby Ponsonby Rd, Three Lamps and Herne Bay, your biggest challenge will be deciding where to go.

"No matter which direction, you'll also enjoy the convenience of great motorway access as well as local public bus routes into the CBD and beyond," the listing states.

The house is due to go under the hammer on May 16.

