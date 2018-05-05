LONDON (AP) — Britain's Information Commissioner's Office is backing an American academic's effort to obtain his personal data from SCL Group, which includes Cambridge Analytica.

The ICO said in a ruling posted Saturday that SCL must provide the data within 30 days, warning that failure to do so would be a criminal offense.

The Enforcement Notice found in favor of professor David Carroll, saying his right to the personal information is protected by the Data Protection Act of 1998. The ruling says Carroll sought his information from Cambridge Analytica in 2017 and was unhappy with the responses, prompting his complaint to the ICO.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said the company "has consistently refused to cooperate with our investigation."

Cambridge Analytica announced Wednesday it plans to file for bankruptcy in Britain and the U.S.