Losses for health care companies and banks left U.S. stocks lower Thursday, although a late push for technology and industrial companies helped the market avoid a steeper decline.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 5.94 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,629.73.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.17 points to 23,390.15.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 12.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,088.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sagged 8.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,546.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 40.18 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is down 381.04 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 31.65 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.68 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 43.88 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow is down 789.07 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 184.76 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.05 points, or 0.7 percent.