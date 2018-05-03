New Zealand Post's commitment to sustainability has helped them take out the top award at the third annual New Zealand Procurement Excellence Awards tonight.

New Zealand Post sealed the Sustainability Project of the Year award in only its second year as a category in the awards.

"It is exciting to see procurement being used as a force for good, impacting on social, economic and environmental issues," the panel said.

Scott Blackwood, advisory partner at EY and chair of procurement excellence forum, highlighted the value of outstanding procurement practice this year.

"We now know effective procurement can not only positively influence New Zealand's economic outlook, but also paves the way to sustained social welfare for generations to enjoy," Blackwood said.

This year's judging panel included Michael Boggs (CEO, NZME), Bruce Parton (COO, Air New Zealand), Catherine Beard (executive director, ManufacturingNZ and ExportNZ) and Professor Jan Thomas (vice chancellor, Massey University).

This year's category winners:

Procurement Professional of the Year: Rob Halsall (Westpac New Zealand)

Young Procurement Professional of the Year: Ryan Challis (Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment)

Procurement Team of the Year: Xero

Successful Procurement Change of the Year: Watercare

Sustainability Project of the Year: New Zealand Post