The Ministry for Primary Industries today confirmed its testing has found a second farm in the North Island with positive Mycoplasma bovis infection.

Director of response Geoff Gwyn said the affected farm was a mixed sheep and beef property in the Pahīatua area.

"This farm has been identified through tracing and use of NAIT (National Animal Identification and Tracing) records and is connected to other infected properties through animal movements.

"The farmer concerned has been very cooperative with movement controls and has not moved any animals off the property, except to slaughter, since even before legal restrictions were issued," Gwyn said.

MPI said in a statement that while this was the second North Island detection it should not be considered a major turning point in the response.

"This is, in fact, just a further property uncovered through robust tracing activity. It is likely we will find further positive properties as this tracing continues.

"We have a number of farms in the North and South Islands under quarantine while we carry out testing. The reality of farming is that large numbers of cattle are routinely moved about the country.

"This Pahīatua detection is part of the large network of associated farms that we are finding," said Gwyn.

As well as the Pahīatua property, MPI also confirmed two further positive properties in Southland. Both these farms are also mixed sheep and beef farms.

"There are no further positive properties to report at this time, including in the Waikato as has been speculated."

Situation report

- Infected properties: 35.

- Properties under Restricted Place Notices: 53 (includes the 35 infected properties).

- 3 Restricted Place Notices and 36 Surveillance Notices of Direction have been revoked.

- Animals culled as response control measure: Just over 8,000 on 8 properties.

- A further 3,000 animals are expected to be culled by the end of this week.

- A final decision on future management of the disease is still to be made.