Z Energy, the nation's biggest fuel retailer, has announced a $263 million profit for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018.

This is up $20m from the previous financial year and marks a historical high for the company.

Overall revenue for the company was up $26m to $449m.

This result comes off the back of criticism of the fuel industry's competitive strategies, following revelations in a leaked email this week.

The leaked email, uncovered by Stuff, mentioned Z Energy.

The email contained details of plans by BP pricing manager Suzanne Lucas to counter dwindling sales in Ōtaki, where the price of fuel was 20 cents more expensive than in nearby town Levin.

Instead of reducing the price in Ōtaki to make the station more competitive, Lucas proposed an increase of the fuel price across the entire region, with the expectation that competitors would match the new price.

"We have already increased all three sites mentioned by 5cpl [cents per litre] and have found that the Z [Energy station] in Paraparaumu has already matched our pricing," Lucas wrote.

This has increased calls for the petrol industry to face a study by the Commerce Commission to ensure its competitive practices are fair.

In its annual report, Z Energy pointed to increased regulation as one of the material issues important to stakeholders.

More to follow.