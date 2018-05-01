BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is aware of the U.S. postponement of a decision on imposing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union for 30 days, but continues to expect "a permanent exemption."

A spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement Tuesday that Germany as part of the EU will now "discuss how to continue."

The statement says, "the trans-Atlantic, economic relations are of great importance for both sides. Neither the EU nor the U.S. can have an interest in an escalation of their trade tensions."

It added that, "rather, both sides would profit from a further deepening of their trade relations."

U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports in March but excluded the EU and others.