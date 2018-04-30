The Government's move to collect GST on low-value goods purchased online is a relief for Kiwi retailers who say it will level the playing field against international competition.

Revenue Minister Stuart Nash is set to announce measures this morning to collect 15 per cent GST on goods bought by Kiwis online from overseas retailers.

The tax will be on anything under $400. Anything above already attracts duties.

Customs currently screens incoming parcels to make sure the right amount of tax is paid on imported goods. Charges of less than $60 in GST and duty are waived, which depending on the items being imported, could equate to a purchase of goods worth hundreds of dollars.

Retail NZ general manager of public affairs Greg Harford said the organisation was keen to see the Government commit to collect tax on low-value goods.

"We've had a number of false starts on this," Harford said.

"We are very keen to see the Government move to level the playing field we've been talking about this over many years with many governments.

"Historically, Kiwi retailers both online and bricks and mortar has suffered a real competitive disadvantage with the Government tax policy. Both GST and tariffs have not been collected on goods typically worth less than $400 coming into the country, purchased online, and that's just not right," he said.

"If goods were purchased from a New Zealand based website it would be payable [overseas] and its important we level the playing field."

Kiwi online retailer Mighty Ape welcomed the move to collect GST on low-value goods but general manager Dylan Bland said he worried some retailers would see it as a silver bullet.

"The new tax may push prices up a little for some of our competitors overseas which will inevitably help retailers in New Zealand, including Mighty Ape," Bland said.

"I worry for any local retailer who sees this as the silver bullet - a 15 per cent price advantage is not the primary reason Kiwis have changed their shopping habits. It may also have the longer-term impact of forcing some of these offshore retailers such as Amazon into the New Zealand market so they can offset their GST which moves the threat closer to home."

Business Mentors NZ general manager Lisa Ford said the move to collect GST on goods under $400 was great news for retailers and small Kiwi businesses "enabling them to finally compete on a level playing field".

"It makes sense for overseas retailers to pay GST just as local businesses have to, and it's encouraging to see the Government's much-needed support for SMEs in this country," Ford said. "The decision will help small businesses to grow more quickly, creating jobs and wealth across New Zealand."

Retail consultant Chris Wilkinson said the move had been "long awaited" for retailers but would push prices up for consumers.

"What it will do will be to help people reconsider their purchases and it will definitely even up the playing field and create a much more equal position for retailers," Wilkinson said. "We are an outlier, the only country that hasn't acted on this yet and that I think has been the most disappointing thing for our businesses, property owners and anyone involved in the sector."

Wilkinson said the GST collection would be benefit the sector and the economy.

"[The collection] will be useful in helping people reprioritise their spending, it will create some equity around pricing and, long term, it will be good not only for our economy but our society as well."