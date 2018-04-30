BOSTON (AP) — Two Haitian-American nurses have sued Boston's prestigious Brigham and Women's Hospital, one alleging she was denied a promotion because she is black and the other saying management retaliated against her for standing up for her colleague.

The Boston Globe reports that the trials are scheduled to start this week in county court.

Nirva Berthold says in her suit that after nine years of taking care of cancer patients, she applied for a higher-paying job in 2013 as nurse educator in orthopedics. She said she was turned down because she is black. The hospital said she was not qualified.

The other nurse, Gessy Toussaint, said the hospital retaliated against her when she stood up for Berthold in a dispute with a doctor.

Advertisement

Brigham and Women's said it does not tolerate discrimination.