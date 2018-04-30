Gagged former Fonterra director Leonie Guiney has filed defamation proceedings against the Fonterra board of directors but is not seeking damages, says her lawyer.

Instead Guiney will seek a declaration vindicating her name and reputation, and costs, said Nikki Pender of Wellington law firm Franks Ogilvie.

Guiney, who left the big dairy company board last year, was named in a High Court injunction sought by Fonterra in March.

The court orders restrained Guiney "breaching her duties of confidentiality" to Fonterra and prevented media from using information received from her.

Guiney had filed a statement of defence and now, a claim of defamation, Pender said.

The claim is over a letter sent by the Fonterra board to shareholders explaining the injunction action, in which the board alleged Guiney had leaked and misrepresented details of board discussions.

A hearing is set down for September in the High Court at Wellington. Pender said it was hoped Guiney's defence and defamation claim could be handled together as both sprang from the injunction action.

Fonterra has been approached for comment.