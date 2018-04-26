IN my time, I have worked for a number of bosses. Each of them had their own style, some were good at what they did and others were just kidding themselves.

A few of these were leaders in the truest sense and were both inspiring and skilful in their approach. Only two of them were what I would consider the most effective of them all — mentors.

A true mentor combines leadership qualities with skill and ability but takes it one step further — a mentor develops people by taking them under their wing. What emerges is the most effective model for development of people. It is a close relationship which is characterised by the most pure and unencumbered channel through which advice, ideas, creativity, guidance and understanding can flow.

A mentor is more than a boss and it is not just about authority. In such a relationship, there is no need for enforcement as the line of authority is a given and unlikely to be challenged. A mentor also takes a genuine interest and invests in their charges, there is no room for platitudes or fakery. In fact, such things cannot exist in a true mentoring relationship.

And here in Whanganui there are a few characters in the business community who are mentors and clearly take their people to levels that mere "bosses" could not. Having experienced what it is like to have a mentor in the truest sense, and luckily I found more than one in my career, I know what I need to do to be effective for the clients that I mentor.

However, I also have known people that have professed to be such, but the reality is they are not. They were merely bosses and talked a good game, yes, but nothing more — in spite of their protestations to the contrary. Invariably those who I worked for who were absolutely not mentors regularly told me that they were.

The greatest mentors in my life never had to explain themselves, they led by example and the mentoring relationship developed naturally.

The other thing that distinguishes the two mentors from the others is that I would drop everything to work with them again.

What is clear is that great mentors often develop several people over a career and all emerge from their time with a great mentor more skilled and effective professionals.

Next week the junior football season starts and a small "mentoring" role begins for me again — coaching junior Bell and his soccer-playing buddies. This is a role which I am passionate about and apply some of the mentoring skills that I have learned over the years.

This week our appointed captain sent me an email asking what [he] could improve — a great question that mentors love to hear (but unfortunately staff from time to time are nervous to ask). I told him (a Manchester City supporter) to study the past captains of Liverpool and Manchester United — from time to time a good mentor will tell mentorees to look in places they wouldn't think to look!

Russell Bell

